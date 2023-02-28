Fix for YouTube video causing Pixel crash to roll out in March

We recently reported about a bug that causes the Pixel 6 and 7 series to crash and reboot.

The bug in question involves playing a specific YouTube video, after which the Pixel device automatically crashes and soft-reboots, sometimes resulting in users losing cellular connectivity for a few minutes. The issue first surfaced in a Reddit post made by ‘OGPixel5‘ on Sunday, February 26th.

Now, as first shared by 9to5Google, Google has confirmed that it knows about the problem and is working on a fix. The issue will reportedly be addressed in the March Pixel update.

Google didn’t share details about what’s causing the problem.

Back in 2020, an image surfaced on Reddit that caused Android smartphones to crash when it was set as the phone wallpaper. The reasoning behind the crash was that the device was reading the colour space used in the photo incorrectly. A specific value at a certain point exceeds its defined maximum, which leads to an ‘out-of-bounds exception’ and crashes the System UI. It is unclear if the YouTube video crash is because of the same issue.

Further, the problem seems to be less prominent on Pixel devices running the Android QPR Beta and Android 14 Developer Preview 1. If you’re not on one of those two builds, it would be prudent to refrain from playing the video. A video of the glitch in action can be found below:

Via: 9to5Google