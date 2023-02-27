‘Take It Down’ is allowing people to remove explicit online images

Meta is co-funding a new tool that will allow people to remove explicit content of themselves from the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children operates ‘Take It Down,’ allowing people to remove explicit online content, taken before they were 18, anonymously.

As The Associated Press reports, the tool lets users create a digital fingerprint (also known as a hash) of the content they want taken down, which then goes into a database that lets participating companies remove images and videos from their platforms.

Only a couple of platforms are currently part of the program, including Facebook, Instagram, Yubo, OnlyFand and Pornhub. “If the image is on another site, or if it is sent in an encrypted platform such as WhatsApp, it will not be taken down,” the publication reports.

Twitter and TikTok have yet to sign on, says The Associated Press.

The tool works with real, AI generated images, and deepfakes. However, altered images that, for instance, are cropped are considered a new image and need a separate hash.

Image credit: NCMEC YouTube/screenshot

Source: NCMEC Via: The Associated Press