Here’s what to stream if you cancelled Netflix in March

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada. While a Paramount Plus subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, including HBO content access. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
In this article, we didn’t separate Starz from other Crave content, so it’s worth noting some of the content will cost an extra $5.99. A Prime Video subscription costs $8.25 per month, and lastly,
Netflix is still on this list, for those who are still on it for the month. Netflix starts at $5.99, but plans increase depending on whether you want multiple viewers, ad-free, and 4K content.
March 1st
- Monster Family — Crave
- Women’s History Month Collections — Made By Women, Leading Women, Bechdel Test Approved, Funny Women, Biopics, Celebrating Pride, Docs, Gal Pals, Women in Music, Women in Sport, Oscar-Winning, Emerging Voices, and Women Who Kick Butt — Crave
- Call It Love: Season 1 (New Episodes) — Disney+
- Wild Crime: Season 2 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 (New Episode) — Disney+
- Still Missing Morgan: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Virgin: The Series: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (New Episode) — Disney+
- Cheat — Netflix
- Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me — Netflix
- Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 — Netflix
- Baby Mama — Netflix
- Couples Retreat — Netflix
- Fakes: Season 1 — Netflix
- Gran Torino — Netflix
- Hunt — Netflix
- The Intern — Netflix
- Léon: The Professional — Netflix
- Little Angel: Volume 2 — Netflix
- Men in Black — Netflix
- Men in Black II — Netflix
- Omertà — Netflix
- Promising Young Woman — Netflix
- Sense and Sensibility — Netflix
- Stepmom — Netflix
- The Threesome — Netflix
- When We Were Boys — Netflix
March 2nd
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 — Netflix
- Karate Sheep — Netflix
- Masameer County: Season 2 — Netflix
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — Netflix
- Sex/Life: Season 2 — Netflix
- Space Jam: A New Legacy — Netflix
March 3rd
- Barbarian — Crave
- Bombshell — Crave
- 8 Mile — Crave
- Magic Mike XXL — Crave
- Moulin Roug — Crave
- Pulp Fiction — Crave
- Stay The Night — Crave
- W. — Crave
- Walk the Line — Crave
- Wipeout: Season 2A — Episodes 1-5 — Crave
- Finding Michael (documentary) — Disney+
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas — Disney+
- Yilbasi Gecesi (New Year’s Eve) — Disney+
- Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong — Disney+
- Darienne Lake: Altered Boy — Paramount+ Original — Paramount Plus
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 1 — Paramount Plus
- The Friendship Game — Paramount Plus
- Transformers: Earthspark: new episodes — Paramount Plus
- Daisy Jones & Six — Prime Video
- I Got a Monster — Prime Video
- Coach Prime — Prime Video
- Luden: Season 1 — Prime Video
- Federico Chiesa Back on Track — Prime Video
- Love at First Kiss — Netflix
- Next in Fashion: Season 2 — Netflix
- Split the Root– Netflix
March 4th
- Will: Season 1 — Crave
- Tokyo Revengers: Season 2 (New Episode) — Disney+
- Unreal: Seasons 1-4 — Prime Video
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage– Netflix
- Divorce Attorney Shin– Netflix
March 5th
- Bob’s Burgers: :Season 13 (New Episode) — Disney+
- The Simpsons: Season 34 (New Episode) — Disney+
- The Great North: Season 3 (New Episode) — Disney+
March 6th
- Perry Mason (Season 2) — Crave
- Rain Dogs — Crave
- History of the World Part II (series) — Disney+
- Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Table — Paramount Plus t
- The Visitor — Paramount Plus
- Ridley Jones: Season 5 — Netflix
March 7th
- How I Met Your Father: Season 2 (New Episode) — Disney+
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes) — Disney+
- Across The Line — Paramount Plus
- Collette — Paramount Plus
- Lucky — Paramount Plus
- Paw Patrol: new episodes — Paramount Plus
- Second Act — Paramount Plus
- Good Will Hunting– Netflix
March 8th
- Disobey (Desobeir: Le Choix De Chantale Daigle) — Crave
- Call It Love S1 (New Episodes) — Disney+
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes) — Disney+
- Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- El Grito De Las Mariposas (The Cry of the Butterflies): Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- The Mandalorian: Season 3 (New Episode) — Disney+
- MPower (series) — Disney+
- Surivivor: new episodes weekly — Paramount Plus
- The Challenge: World Championship: new episodes weekly — Paramount Plus
- Faraway — Netflix
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — Netflix
- Scream — Netflix
March 9th
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes) — Disney+
- School Spirits: series starts with three episodes, then weekly — Paramount Plus
- Hugh Van Cuylenburg: G.E.M — Prime Video
- You: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix
March 10th
- Casablanca — Crave
- Crisis — Starz — Crave
- Erin Brockovich — Crave
- The Girl on the Train — Crave
- Hot Seat — Crave
- Love at First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con? — Crave
- Striptease — Crave
- The Wizard of Oz — Crave
- Chang Can Dunk (film) — Disney+
- Killer Under the Bed — Disney+
- UnPrisoned S1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Bursa Bulbulu (The Nightingale of Bursa) — Disney+
- Bebe Zahara Benet: Africa Is Not A Country –Paramount+ Original — Paramount Plus
- The Forgiven — Paramount Plus
- John Wick: Chapter 2– Prime Video
- Meanwhile in the Kitchen (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- John Wick — Prime Video
- My Girlfriend’s Father — Prime Video
- The Glory Part 2 — Netflix
- Have a nice day! — Netflix
- Luther: The Fallen Sun — Netflix
- Outlast– Netflix
- Rana Naidu — Netflix
March 11th
- Geronimo Stilton: Seasons 1,2 — Crave
- Six: Seasons 1-2 — Prime Video
March 14th
- The Journey with Andrea Bocelli — Paramount Plus
- Escape At Dannemora — Paramount Plus
- Every Day — Paramount Plus
- From the Vine — Paramount Plus
- Sleeping Giant — Paramount Plus
- The Patrick Star Show — Paramount Plus
- 17 Again — Netflix
- Ariyoshi Assists — Netflix
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazlzle — Netflix
March 15th
- Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 2 — Disney+
- My Family S1 (New Episode) — Disney+
- Wedding Agreement the Series: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Where is Private Dulaney?: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Doogie Howser, M.D.: Seasons 1- 4 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Happy Endings — Prime Video
- Adrift — Netflix
- File 13 — Netflix
- I, Tonya — Netflix
- The Law of the Jungle — Netflix
- Mommy– Netflix
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story — Netflix
- Splice– Netflix
March 16th
- Class of ’07 — Prime Video
- Angel Flight (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- Interstellar — Netflix
- Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — Netflix
- Still Time — Netflix
March 17th
- Dangerous Liaisons (1988) — Crave
- A Dolphin Tale — Crave
- Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Chelsea Handler — Crave
- The Mauritanian — Crave
- Power Book II: Ghost: Season 3 — Starz — Crave
- See How They Run — Crave
- Spider-Man — Crave
- Spider-Man 2 — Crave
- Spider-Man 3 — Crave
- The Amazing Spider-Man — Crave
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Crave
- Spider-Man: Homecoming — Crave
- Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman (documentary) — Disney+
- Boston Strangler (film) — Disney+
- Swarm — Prime Video
- Last Light (Exclusive Content) — Prime Video
- Dom: Season 2 — Prime Video
- Detective Knight: Independence — Prime Video
- The Nigerian Trade — Prime Video
- Dance 100 — Netflix
- In His Shadow — Netflix
- Maestro in Blue– Netflix
- The Magician’s Elephant — Netflix
- Noise — Netflix
- Sky High: The Series– Netflix
March 18th
- The Adventures of Little Penguin: Season 1 — Crave
- There’s Something Wrong With The Children — Paramount Plus
March 20th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — Netflix
March 21st
- Still I Sing — Crave
- Bitch Ass — Paramount Plus
- Blades of Glory — Paramount Plus
- Blue’s Clues & You — Paramount Plus
- Breakfast At Tifanny’s — Paramount Plus
- Clara — Paramount Plus
- Swiss Army Man — Paramount Plus
- The Neon Demon — Paramount Plus
- Through Black Spruce — Paramount Plus
- We Lost our Human– Netflix
March 22nd
- Grown-ish Season 5 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Car SOS: Seasons 8-10 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Invisible City: Season 2 — Netflix
- Jackass Forever — Netflix
- The Kingdom: Season 2 — Netflix
- Waco: American Apocalypse — Netflix
March 23rd
- Johnny — Netflix
- The Night Agent — Netflix
- The Suicide Squad — Netflix
March 24th
- Clerks III — Crave
- Delia’s Gone — Crave
- The Lost Boys — Crave
- Warrior (2011) — Crave
- Yellowjackets: Season 2 — Crave
- Up Here (series) — Disney+
- Flint — Disney+
- Perfect Addiction — Prime Video
- Bed Rest — Prime Video
- The Pez Outlaw — Prime Video
- Minuit, Le Soir: Seasons 1-3 — Prime Video
- Dave Hughes: Ridiculous — Prime Video
- Reggie — Prime Video
- Atomic Blonde — Netflix
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga — Netflix /li>
- Love is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix
March 25th
- Rabbit Hole — Paramount Plus
- ONEFC: One Fight Night 8: Bhullar vs Malykhin — Prime Video
March 26th
- Succession: Season 4 — Crave
March 27th
- Selfish — Prime Video
- My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1 — Netflix
March 28th
- Daddy’s Home — Paramount Plus
- Empire State — Paramount Plus
- Gotti — Paramount Plus
- Winnie Mandela — Paramount Plus
- Young Dylan — Paramount Plus
- InuYasha: Seasons 4-5 — Netflix
- Mae Martin: SAP — Netflix
March 29th
- Chibiverse — Disney+
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals: Season 2 (All Episodes Available)
- My Family: Season 1 (New Episode) — Disney+
- O Rei Da TV (The King of TV): Seasons 1-2 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- American Renegades — Prime Video
- Emergency: NYC — Netflix
- Unseen — Netflix
- Wellmania — Netflix
March 30th
- Rap Caviar Presents: Season 1 (All Episodes Available) — Disney+
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold — Netflix
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — Netflix
- Pulp Fiction — Netflix
- Riverdale: Season 7 — Netflix
- Unstable — Netflix
March 31st
- The Courier — Crave
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer — Crave
- Firebird — Crave
- Guest of Honour — Crave
- Last of the Giants: Season 2 — Crave
- Monster’s Ball — Crave
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping — Crave
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: S2 — Disney+
- Prom Pact — Disney+
- Rye Lane — Disney+
- Monet X Change: Fist of Glory — Paramount+ Original — Paramount Plus
- Queen of the Universe — Paramount Plus
- The Power: Season 1 — Prime Video
- Copycat Killer — Netflix
- Kill Boksoon — Netflix
- Love is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix
- Murder Mystery 2 — Netflix