Dashlane passkeys support coming to Android this year

Subscription-based password manager Dashlane will soon allow Android users to manage their passkeys.

As announced on Twitter, the Dashlane Android application will allow users to log in to their accounts using passkeys starting later this year.

Passkeys aim to eliminate the need for a primary password that’s used to log into all your online services, making browsing activities more secure on phones and tablets. Passkeys are generally end-to-end encrypted and allow the user to log in to a website or app without having to enter their credentials.

It’s worth noting that the passkeys feature is already available on Dashlane’s web browser extension. Later this year, the feature will be extended to the Android app.

The move by Dashlane comes as other password managers and login facilitators are also adopting passkeys as a more secure and convenient way to authenticate users. Toronto-based 1Password has announced plans to roll out passkey support by summer this year. Similarly, Apple integrated passkeys last year, and they are securely synced across all Apple devices, including your Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and even work across platforms.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @dashlane Via: AndroidPolice