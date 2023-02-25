Telecom news roundup: Cogeco buys Oxio [Feb. 18-24]

14Here’s a recap of everything that happened in Canada’s telecom sector this week.

Business

Cogeco has acquired the once-independent internet service provider Oxio. The company did not disclose the purchase price.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has launched a new consultation on telecom outages. Interested parties have until March 24th to provide comments.

Harsh weather conditions caused service problems for some Bell and Virgin Plus customers in Southern Ontario.

A recent report from Opensignal shows Bell, Rogers, and Telus offer similar 5G reach and availability.

The CRTC has directed wireless providers to launch consultations discussing plan needs with Canadians with various disabilities.

Québecor says it’s ready to expand its services outside of its home province of Quebec.

Government

Nova Scotia has invested $10.6 million in a high-speed internet project for Pictou County. The funds will benefit 4,700 homes and businesses.

Xplore and Bell have secured funding from the Government of Canada and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for high-speed internet projects.

Deals

Virgin Plus and Koodo revealed new double data deals on select plans when customers use their own devices.

Some Rogers customers might be able to access 10GB of additional data for 24 months at no extra cost. Customers should check their MyRogers account to see if the deal is available.