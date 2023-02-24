YouTube could be planning to introduce a ‘1080p Premium’ resolution

YouTube already offers the majority of its videos at 1080p full high definition (FHD) resolution, but the platform is looking to take the user experience one step further.

Some YouTube users have started seeing a ‘1080p Premium’ resolution in the video quality dropdown. As shared by Reddit user ‘u/KZedUK,’ the new resolution has “Enhanced bitrate” written right beneath it, with the regular 1080p resolution still available.

“1080p Premium is an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p which provides more information per pixel that results in a higher quality viewing experience,” said a YouTube spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “There are no changes to the existing quality offerings for 1080p (HD) resolution on YouTube.”

On Reddit, users raised concerns that YouTube is downgrading the current 1080p resolution to make the new one more appealing to users. “Yeah, I already had the idea in my head that 1080p looks crap the last few days. This is the old bait and switch, lets make 1080p crappier, and lets call the old 1080p premium,” wrote reddit user ‘itsgreen84,‘ while ‘floorshitter69‘ added “I could be wrong, but I felt like the last few days the colours have been crushed and not as vibrant on my phone watching videos even in 1080p.”

However, according to the above statement from YouTube, it has not made any changes to the current 1080p resolution.

It’s worth noting that the new resolution is currently just a test feature, which YouTube may or may not roll out widely. If the feature does expand, it will only be available to YouTube Premium subscribers. YouTube Premium comes with a one-month free trial and costs $11.99 per month thereafter.

Source: Reddit (KZedUK) Via: The Verge