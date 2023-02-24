Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to feature new hinge and thinner design

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is fast approaching, and the phone will reportedly come with a brand-new hinge and thinner design.

With the new ‘waterdrop’ hinge, also available on the Oppo Find N2, the Z Fold 5 will measure in at 13mm of thickness when closed, credible leaker Ice Universe said Weibo. This is compared to the Z Fold 4, which is 16mm at its thickest point.

It’s worth noting that the Oppo Find N2 with the same hinge measures over 16mm when closed, giving the Z Fold 5 over Oppo’s foldable. However, Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 measures in at 11.2mm when closed, meaning Samsung isn’t breaking any records.

The Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 are rumoured to launch in August.

Source: Ice Universe Via: 9to5Google