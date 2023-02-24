fbpx
New on Paramount+ Canada: March 2023

The Challenge World Championship, The Inspection, and Rabbit Hole season 1 are coming to the streaming service

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are coming to its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada this March.

Highlights include the Queen of the Universe season 2, The Challenge World Championship, The Inspection, and Rabbit Hole season 1, starring Canadian actor Keifer Sutherland.

March 3rd

  • Darienne Lake: Altered Boy — Paramount+ Original
  • Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 1
  • The Friendship Game
  • Transformers: Earthspark: new episodes

March 6th

  • Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet
  • The Visitor

March 7th

  • Across The Line
  • Collette
  • Lucky
  • Paw Patrol: new episodes
  • Second Act

March 8th

  • Surivivor: new episodes weekly
  • The Challenge: World Championship: new episodes weekly

March 9th

  • School Spirits: series starts with three episodes, then weekly

March 10th

  • Bebe Zahara Benet: Africa Is Not A Country –Paramount+ Original
  • The Forgiven

March 14th

  • The Journey with Andrea Bocelli
  • Escape At Dannemora
  • Every Day
  • From the Vine
  • Sleeping Giant
  • The Patrick Star Show

March 17th

  • Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption — Paramount+ Original
  • Monster in the Shadows
  • The Inspection

March 18th

  • There’s Something Wrong With The Children

March 21st

  • Bitch Ass
  • Blades of Glory
    Blue’s Clues & You
    Breakfast At Tifanny’s
  • Clara
    Swiss Army Man
  • The Neon Demon
  • Through Black Spruce

March 24th

  • Ginger Minj: Bless Your Heart — Paramount+ Original
  • Quattordici Giorni (14 Days)

March 26th

  • Rabbitt Hole

March 28th

  • Daddy’s Home
  • Empire State
  • Gotti
  • Winnie Mandela
  • Young Dylan

March 31st

  • Monet X Change: Fist of Glory — Paramount+ Original
  • Queen of the Universe

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in February here. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more

