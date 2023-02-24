Apple AirPods (2nd-Gen) drops to $164

While not the newest wireless earbuds on the market, Apple’s second-generation AirPods, released in 2019, are an improved version of the original AirPods. These are currently on sale from Amazon for $164.

The AirPods (2nd-Gen) offers a number of features and upgrades, including wireless charging, improved battery life, improved connectivity, and hands-free “Hey Siri” support.

One of the most significant features of the second-generation AirPods is wireless charging. The AirPods come with a wireless charging case, which allows users to charge their AirPods by simply placing the case on a wireless charging mat.

In terms of battery life, the second-generation AirPods offer improved performance over the original AirPods. With a single charge, users can expect to get around 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time. With the charging case, users can get up to 24 hours of listening time or 18 hours of talk time.

The 2nd-Gen AirPods come equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which offers faster and more stable connectivity than the first-generation AirPods. This makes it easier for users to switch between devices and enjoy a seamless listening experience.

Finally, like the first-generation AirPods, the second-generation AirPods offer hands-free “Hey Siri” support. This allows users to control their music, make phone calls, and more, just by using their voice.

Check them out here at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.