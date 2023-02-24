Canadian privacy regulators investigating TikTok’s use of personal user information

Social media platform TikTok is facing an investigation from Canada’s privacy officers.

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner, along with counterparts in Quebec, B.C. and Alberta, will investigate if the platform’s collection, use and disclosure of personal information comply with Canada’s privacy laws.

Given TikTok’s popularity with younger Canadians, the investigation will focus on the platform’s privacy practices in relation to younger users. This includes if the platform gained consent to use personal information.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada will investigate the company’s compliance under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act. The Quebec faction will focus on the Act Respecting the Protection of Personal Information in the Private Sector and the Act to Establish a Legal Framework for Information Technology. Counterparts in B.C. and Alberta will focus on the Personal Information Protection Act.

Chinese company ByteDance owns TikTok.

Source: Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada