Virgin Plus, Koodo roll out double data deals on select BYOP plans

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus and Telus flanker brand Koodo both have double data deals on select plans when customers bring their own phones.

The offers are online and can net users as much as 30GB of data per month for $65 or less and come just a week after Virgin and Koodo ended their $10/mo Lunar New Year discounts.

Starting with Virgin Plus, the provider currently has two online exclusive offers, though they’re only for new activations and if you bring your own phone (BYOP). The first is $60/mo for 10GB of data with a 10GB bonus for 20GB total.

Similarly, Virgin offers a $65/mo plan with 15GB of data and a bonus 15GB of data for 30GB total. It’s worth noting that Virgin also lists those plans without the bonus data, so make sure you select the right one if you choose to take advantage of the offer.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here.

Koodo also has the double-data offers for BYOP plans but with additional savings. Like Virgin, Koodo has a $65/mo plan with 15GB of data and 15GB of bonus data for 30GB total. However, Koodo also lists the plan as being available for $50/mo for 15 months, making it a far better deal than Virgin’s version.

Koodo also has the $60/mo 10GB plan with 10GB of bonus data for 20GB total, but it doesn’t have a discounted price.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here.

At the time of writing, Rogers’ flanker brand Fido did not have a similar double-data offer, though given how these providers operate, I expect Fido will roll out a similar offer soon.