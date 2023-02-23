Here’s everything that was shown off during PlayStation’s February 2023 State of Play

PlayStation held its first 2023 State of Play on February 23rd, showing off a variety of games coming to PS4, PS5 and PS VR2.

To start, the company dropped a brief sizzle PS VR2 reel promoting games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village while mentioning that the headset just launched this week.

Following that, the show went as follows:

The Foglands (PS VR2) — TBA 2023

Green Hell VR (PS VR2) — TBA 2023

Synapse (PS VR2) — TBA 2023

Journey to Foundation (PS VR2) — fall 2023

Before Your Eyes (PS VR2) — March 10th, 2023

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS4/PS5) — February 28th, 2023

DeTchia (PS4/PS5) — March 21st, 2023 (also coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium that day)

Humanity (PS4/PS5/PS VR2) — May 2023

Goodbye Volcano High (PS4/PS5) — June 15th, 2023 [Canadian game — Montreal-based KO_OP]

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (PS4/PS5) — TBA 2023

Baldur’s Gate III (PS5) — August 31st, 2023

Wayfinder (PS4/PS5) — beta coming February 28th, 2023

Street Fighter VI: Zangief, Lily and Cammy reveals — releasing June 2nd, 2023

Resident Evil 4 remake (new trailer and confirmation of “special demo coming soon” — game releases March 24th, 2023

As promised, the State of Play concluded with a lengthy gameplay demo for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new game from Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady. Here’s the full demo below:

The game is releasing on PS5 on May 26th, 2023.

Image credit: Capcom