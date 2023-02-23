Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in March 2023

PlayStation has revealed the free games coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in March 2023.
The three games in question are first-person shooter Battlefield 2042 (PS4/PS5), dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons (PS4) and action-RPG Code Vein (PS4). All three titles will be available through PS Plus from March 7th to April 4th.
PlayStation Plus Essential costs $11.99/month or $69.99/year.
Additionally, PlayStation took some time during its latest State of Play presentation to tease what’s coming to PS Plus Extra in March:
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS4/PS5)
- Rainbow Six: Extraction (PS4/PS5)
- Tchia (PS4/PS5) — March 21st (day one launch on PS Plus)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Tchia is the only game to get a specific PS Plus release date.
Meanwhile, February’s Essential and Extra/Premium games are still available.
Image credit: EA