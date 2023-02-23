Google One unlocks Pixel’s Magic Eraser for Android and iPhone users

Google is expanding its Photos and Pixel features like Magic Eraser to more people through its Google One membership program.

Google says that starting today, One subscribers on both iOS and Android will be able to access Magic Eraser in Google Photos. The previously Pixel-exclusive feature will have much wider availability going forward, assuming you’re willing to pony up for Google One (though you don’t need a One membership to use it on a Pixel).

Magic Eraser, for those unfamiliar with the feature, debuted on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It allows users to erase people and objects from pictures captured with their phone. For example, if your selfie has someone in the background, or if there’s a chair messing up your favourite shot, Magic Eraser makes it easy to rid photos of those blemishes. Despite being exclusive to newer Pixel phones, there were workarounds to get Magic Eraser on older Pixels too.

Moreover, Google announced that a new HDR video effect and new collage styles will be available to One subscribers, and members will get free shipping on print orders.

The new HDR effect is just an extension of the existing effect for images, but now you can apply it to videos. Google says the HDR effect can enhance the brightness and contrast of videos.

Google Photos will get new collage editor designs too. Google says all Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor, and it’s adding a “range of new Styles” for Google One members and Pixel users.

Finally, the free shipping benefit will be available to Google One members in Canada as well as the U.S., E.U. and the U.K. As before, people can use Photos to create custom photo books, as well as canvas and photo prints — now shipping is free for One members.

In Canada, Google One costs $2.79/mo or $27.99/year for 100GB, $3.99/mo or $39.99/year for 200GB, $13.99/mo or $139.99/year for 2TB, and $35.99/mo or $359.99/year for 5TB. Along with storage for Photos and other Google services, One offers other benefits like VPN access, store credit back in purchases on the Google Store and more. You can learn more here.