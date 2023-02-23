New on Crave: March 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave streaming service in March 2023.

Highlights include the fourth season of Succession and the second seasons of Perry Mason and Yellowjackets. See below for the full list:

March 1st

Monster Family

Women’s History Month Collections — Made By Women, Leading Women, Bechdel Test Approved, Funny Women, Biopics, Celebrating Pride, Docs, Gal Pals, Women in Music, Women in Sport, Oscar-Winning, Emerging Voices, and Women Who Kick Butt

March 3rd

Barbarian

Bombshell — Starz

8 Mile — Starz

Magic Mike XXL

Moulin Rouge

Pulp Fiction

Stay The Night

W. — Starz

Walk the Line

Wipeout (Season 2A — Episodes 1-5)

March 4th

Will (Season 1)

March 6th

Perry Mason (Season 2)

Rain Dogs

March 8th

Disobey (Desobeir: Le Choix De Chantale Daigle) [Crave Original]

March 10th

Casablanca

Crisis — Starz

Erin Brockovich

The Girl on the Train — Starz

Hot Seat

Love at First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con?

Striptease — Starz

The Wizard of Oz

March 11th

Geronimo Stilton (Seasons 1 and 2)

March 17th

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

A Dolphin Tale

Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Chelsea Handler

The Mauritanian

Power Book II: Ghost (Season 3) — Starz

See How They Run

Spider-Man — Starz

Spider-Man 2 — Starz

Spider-Man 3 — Starz

The Amazing Spider-Man — Starz

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Starz

Spider-Man: Homecoming — Starz

March 18th

The Adventures of Little Penguin (Season 1)

March 21st

Still I Sing

March 24th

Clerks III — Starz

Delia’s Gone

The Lost Boys — Starz

Warrior (2011) — Starz

Yellowjackets (Season 2)



March 26th

Succession (Season 4)

March 31st

The Courier

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Firebird

Guest of Honour — Starz

Last of the Giants (Season 2)

Monster’s Ball — Starz

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping — Starz

Leaving Crave in March

Space Jam: A New Legacy (March 1st)

The Virtuoso (March 2nd)

Underplayed (March 7th)

Pitch Perfect 2 (March 7th)

Kings Point (March 10th)

Superman Returns (March 13th)

Superman III (March 14th)

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (March 14th)

Manmarziyaan (March 14th)

Action Jackson (March 14th)

Agneepath (March 14th)

Badlapur (March 14th)

Bajirao Mastani (March 14th)

Dabaang (March 14th)

Happy Bhaag Jayegi (March 14th)

Housefull (March 14th)

Housefull 2 (March 14th)

Ki & Ka (March 14th)

Ram-Leela (March 14th)

Sarkar 3 (March 14th)

Singham Returns

Son of Sardaar (March 14th)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (March 14th)

Brockmire (Seasons 1-4) (March 14th)

Might Cruise Ships (Season 2) (March 18th)

The Suicide Squad (March 22nd)

The Detail (Season 1) (March 24th)

Ride Along (March 26th)

Mighty Planes (Season 1) (March 26th)

Endangered Species (March 27th)

Nerve (March 28th)

Sea of Life (March 31st)

Life of Pi (March 31st)

My Cousin Vinny (March 31st)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (March 31st)

Tolkien (March 31st)

Arrival (March 31st)

Goon (March 31st)

Blair Witch (2016) (March 31st)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (March 31st)

Dawn of the Dead (2004) (March 31st)

The Descent (March 31st)

Evil Dead II (March 31st)

The F Word (March 31st)

Ghost in the Shell (March 31st)

Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (March 31st)

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (March 31st)

The Hateful Eight (March 31st)

Hostel (March 31st)

Psycho (1960) (March 31st)

Saving Private Ryan (March 31st)

Scream (March 31st)

Scream 2 (March 31st)

Scream 3 (March 31st)

Together Together (March 31st)

The Many Saints of Newark (March 31st)

Sharkwater: Extinction (March 31st)

Bonnie and Clyde (March 31st)

Crazy Heart (March 31st)

Night of the Living Dead (March 31st)

No One Lives (March 31st)

The Levenger Tapes (March 31st)

Warm Bodies (March 31st)

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Image credit: HBO