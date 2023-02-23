New on Crave: March 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave streaming service in March 2023.
Highlights include the fourth season of Succession and the second seasons of Perry Mason and Yellowjackets. See below for the full list:
March 1st
- Monster Family
- Women’s History Month Collections — Made By Women, Leading Women, Bechdel Test Approved, Funny Women, Biopics, Celebrating Pride, Docs, Gal Pals, Women in Music, Women in Sport, Oscar-Winning, Emerging Voices, and Women Who Kick Butt
March 3rd
- Barbarian
- Bombshell — Starz
- 8 Mile — Starz
- Magic Mike XXL
- Moulin Rouge
- Pulp Fiction
- Stay The Night
- W. — Starz
- Walk the Line
- Wipeout (Season 2A — Episodes 1-5)
March 4th
- Will (Season 1)
March 6th
- Perry Mason (Season 2)
- Rain Dogs
March 8th
- Disobey (Desobeir: Le Choix De Chantale Daigle) [Crave Original]
March 10th
- Casablanca
- Crisis — Starz
- Erin Brockovich
- The Girl on the Train — Starz
- Hot Seat
- Love at First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con?
- Striptease — Starz
- The Wizard of Oz
March 11th
- Geronimo Stilton (Seasons 1 and 2)
March 17th
- Dangerous Liaisons (1988)
- A Dolphin Tale
- Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials — Chelsea Handler
- The Mauritanian
- Power Book II: Ghost (Season 3) — Starz
- See How They Run
- Spider-Man — Starz
- Spider-Man 2 — Starz
- Spider-Man 3 — Starz
- The Amazing Spider-Man — Starz
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 — Starz
- Spider-Man: Homecoming — Starz
March 18th
- The Adventures of Little Penguin (Season 1)
March 21st
- Still I Sing
March 24th
- Clerks III — Starz
- Delia’s Gone
- The Lost Boys — Starz
- Warrior (2011) — Starz
- Yellowjackets (Season 2)
March 26th
- Succession (Season 4)
March 31st
- The Courier
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Firebird
- Guest of Honour — Starz
- Last of the Giants (Season 2)
- Monster’s Ball — Starz
- Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping — Starz
Leaving Crave in March
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (March 1st)
- The Virtuoso (March 2nd)
- Underplayed (March 7th)
- Pitch Perfect 2 (March 7th)
- Kings Point (March 10th)
- Superman Returns (March 13th)
- Superman III (March 14th)
- Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (March 14th)
- Manmarziyaan (March 14th)
- Action Jackson (March 14th)
- Agneepath (March 14th)
- Badlapur (March 14th)
- Bajirao Mastani (March 14th)
- Dabaang (March 14th)
- Happy Bhaag Jayegi (March 14th)
- Housefull (March 14th)
- Housefull 2 (March 14th)
- Ki & Ka (March 14th)
- Ram-Leela (March 14th)
- Sarkar 3 (March 14th)
- Singham Returns
- Son of Sardaar (March 14th)
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (March 14th)
- Brockmire (Seasons 1-4) (March 14th)
- Might Cruise Ships (Season 2) (March 18th)
- The Suicide Squad (March 22nd)
- The Detail (Season 1) (March 24th)
- Ride Along (March 26th)
- Mighty Planes (Season 1) (March 26th)
- Endangered Species (March 27th)
- Nerve (March 28th)
- Sea of Life (March 31st)
- Life of Pi (March 31st)
- My Cousin Vinny (March 31st)
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (March 31st)
- Tolkien (March 31st)
- Arrival (March 31st)
- Goon (March 31st)
- Blair Witch (2016) (March 31st)
- Boo! A Madea Halloween (March 31st)
- Dawn of the Dead (2004) (March 31st)
- The Descent (March 31st)
- Evil Dead II (March 31st)
- The F Word (March 31st)
- Ghost in the Shell (March 31st)
- Ghost in the Shell 2.0 (March 31st)
- Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (March 31st)
- The Hateful Eight (March 31st)
- Hostel (March 31st)
- Psycho (1960) (March 31st)
- Saving Private Ryan (March 31st)
- Scream (March 31st)
- Scream 2 (March 31st)
- Scream 3 (March 31st)
- Together Together (March 31st)
- The Many Saints of Newark (March 31st)
- Sharkwater: Extinction (March 31st)
- Bonnie and Clyde (March 31st)
- Crazy Heart (March 31st)
- Night of the Living Dead (March 31st)
- No One Lives (March 31st)
- The Levenger Tapes (March 31st)
- Warm Bodies (March 31st)
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.
Image credit: HBO