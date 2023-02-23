There might be a 10GB for 24 months promotion waiting in your MyRogers account

Rogers is currently offering some customers an additional 10GB of data for 24 months at no additional cost, though your mileage may vary.

As shared by RedFlagDeals (RFD) user ‘sweetsimplistic,’ (spotted by iPhone in Canada) Rogers offered the promotion via text and through their MyRogers account. It’s worth noting that sweetsimplistic is currently on a Rogers EPP plan that costs $35 per month and offers 20GB of data, though a text message about the offer indicates it isn’t connected to the current plan.

“I got it as a text message and then when I logged into My Rogers account, it was highlighted as exclusive offer in red beside my phone number. I don’t recall opting into anything,” wrote ‘sweetsimplistic,’ in a reply to a user. Many Rogers customers on the RFD forum reported receiving text messages notifying them of a 10GB data bonus for 24 months, while some reported receiving the same promotion but for only 15 months.

To check if you’ve received such an offer, log in to your MyRogers account, and the promotion should be highlighted as an exclusive offer in red beside your phone number.

Image credit: RedFlagDeals user ‘sweetsimplistic’

Source: RedFlagDeals user ‘sweetsimplistic’ Via: iPhone in Canada