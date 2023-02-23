What’s new on CBC Gem in March 2023

fbpx
Canadian Marvel star Simu Liu returns to host The Juno Awards

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 23, 20239:05 PM EST
CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in March.

March 1st

  • Born to the Be the King
  • David Crosby: Remember My Name
  • Midwives
  • Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 1-20)

March 2nd

  • 30 Greatest Moments: Adele

March 3rd

  • Carol
  • Chateau DIY
  • Geographies of Solitude
  • I Am Greta

March 6th

  • Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age
  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 1: Shaela Miller
  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 2: D’orjay the Singing Shaman

March 7th

  • CBC Arts Presents: Following Folk
  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 3: Melafrique
  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 4: Saint the Full 100 Band
  • The Conductor

March 8th

  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 5: Ghostkeeper
  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 6: Caleigh Cardinal
  • Maternal
  • Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 21-40)

March 9th

  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 7: Sinzere
  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 8: K-Riz

March 10th

  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 9: Justine Tyrell
  • CBC Music Presents: Road to the Junos Episode 10: Josh Sahunta
  • History of the Sitcom
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Manayek (Season 2)

March 11th

  • The Juno Opening Night Awards — streaming live at 8pm ET/6pm MT

March 13th

  • Family Feud Canada Celebrity Special
  • The 52nd Juno Awards — streaming live at 8pm ET/6pm MT
  • Norwegian-ish

March 15th

  • Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 41-60)
  • Upright (Season 2)

March 17th

  • Fair Drivers (Seasons 3 and 4)
  • I Am Syd Stone

March 22nd

  • The Ketchup War
  • Macy Murdoch
  • Odd Squad (Season 1 — Episodes 61-80)

March 24th

  • The New Romantic
  • The New Wave of Stand-Up (Season 3)
  • Tenzin
  • Riot Girls
  • The Walk-In
  • You’re My Hero

March 27th

  • The Ex-Wife
  • Family First

March 29th

  • Content Farm

March 30th

  • Black Boys Skate Too

March 31st

  • About a Spark
  • Big Music

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Additionally, CBC has also teased what’s coming to Gem in April:

  • Blackwater
  • The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee
  • Earth Day Collection
  • Friday Night Dinner (Season 4)
  • Smother (Season 3)

Image credit: CBC

