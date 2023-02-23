Call of Duty, Fire Emblem and Dead Space among Canada’s best-selling games in January 2023

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada, the lobbying group for the Canadian gaming industry, has teamed up with market research firm NPD Group on a new monthly list of the best-selling games in Canada.

The inaugural list covers January and includes the following 10 titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo Switch) Dead Space (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) NHL 23 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) FIFA 23 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Elden Ring (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Nintendo Switch) Forspoken (PS5) God of War: Ragnarok (PS4/PS5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

Notably, NPD says this data doesn’t include digital sales for the three first-party Nintendo games — Fire Emblem Engage, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so they undoubtedly performed even better overall.

It’s also worth mentioning that a few of these games are Canadian. While the original Dead Space was developed by the now-defunct American studio Visceral, the 2023 remake was handled by Montreal’s EA Motive. Meanwhile, NHL 23 and FIFA 23 were developed by EA Vancouver. Finally, while Modern Warfare II was primarily developed by California’s Infinity Ward, Quebec City-based Beenox handled the PC port.

This list is especially noteworthy considering NPD has historically only provided sales data for the U.S. In general, it’s rare to get Canada-specific data, but it trickles out over time, like Nintendo recently confirming that the Switch was Canada’s best-selling console for the fifth consecutive year.

Image credit: EA

Source: NPD