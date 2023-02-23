fbpx
Bell, Virgin warn of service interruptions in southwest Ontario due to weather

Bell says it's "working to restore service as quickly as possible."

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Feb 23, 20239:03 AM EST
Bell says some of its customers in the “southwest region of Ontario” might experience service interruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

In a tweet from the @Bell_Support account, Bell shared the warning and said it was “working to restore service as quickly as possible.”

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus is also experiencing issues, according to a similar tweet shared by the @VirginPlus account.

We’ll update this post with additional information as it becomes available.

Source: Bell, Virgin Plus

