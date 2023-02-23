Bell, Rogers, and Telus offer similar 5G availability and reach: Opensignal

Bell, Rogers, and Telus consistently claim they offer Canada’s best 5G service. But a recent analysis from Opensignal reveals the competing providers don’t have the stronghold they all claim to possess.

The analysis found Bell offered the best 5G download speed in Canada, averaging at 158.7Mbp. The figure is nearly 15 percent faster than Telus and 21 percent faster than Rogers. However, the analysis also found that Rogers improved its download speed from its last report, published in August 2022, the most, increasing its speed by 32.6Mbps.

Rogers offered the fasted 5G upload speed. It has a score of 29.9Mbps, with an 8Mbps gap with Bell and Telus, which tied for second. Rogers also led in the last report and increased its speed by 5.8Mbps this time around. While Telus and Bell customers also saw an increase in the recent analysis, they weren’t able to catch up to Rogers.

Telus offered the best 5G video experience, scoring 75.1 points out of 100. Bell and Rogers statistically tied for second. However, all three fall in the “very good” category, which has scores from 68-78.

The big three also had tied scores in the 5G reach and availability categories.

The results are based on device data Opensignal collected between October 1st and December 29th, 2022.

Mobile Network Experience

Opensignal used the same parameters to collect data for network experiences and found Rogers offered Canadians the best video experience. It was the only company from the big three to score a “very good rating” from Opensignal.

This means the devices surveyed streamed video at 1080p or better. Users were also satisfied with the time it took to load videos and there was “little stalling.” In comparison, both Bell and Telus had statistically similar scores and fell in the “good” category.

However, both Bell and Telus stayed ahead of Rogers when it came to 4G coverage. The telecom companies received a score of 9.8 compared to Rogers’ 8.8.

“Our users on Bell and Telus connect to 4G in the most locations out of all those visited by our users across all carriers,” the analysis found.

Bell offered the fastest overall download speeds in Canada, a category it has taken for the second time in a row. The average download speed was 74Mbps, almost 4 percent faster than Telus and nearly 26 percent faster than Rogers.

When it came to core consistent quality, Telus took top honours. With a score of 91 percent, it paced Bell by less than 2 percent.

Source: Open Signal