Amazon discounts select Fire TVs by up to 36 percent

If you’re in the market for a new TV, possibly an affordable one, Amazon is have a sale that discounts select Amazon Fire TVs by up to 29 percent off.
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $389.99 (save 17%)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $499.99 (save 17%)
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $579.99 (save 12%)
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $359.99 (save 17%)
- Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision for $809.99 (save 19%)
Source: Amazon Canada