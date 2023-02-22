fbpx
Teletoon to rebrand as Cartoon Network starting next month

The current Cartoon Network channel is being rebranded as Boomerang to avoid any confusion

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Feb 22, 20233:32 PM EST
Canada’s most popular children’s cartoon channel, Teletoon, will be rebranded as Cartoon Network, starting March 27th.

The channel, which is a subsidiary of Corus Entertainment, launched 25 years ago in October 1997. Since then, it has aired original cartoon programs, while also playing TV shows from its sister channel Cartoon Network.

Teletoon is set to be rebranded as Cartoon Network in Canada, while the current Cartoon Network channel is being rebranded as Boomerang to avoid confusion.

“Debuting in the Canadian market for the first time, but bringing with it scores of fans worldwide, the Boomerang brand stands for the best in retro content, classic animation series and foundational kids programming,” writes Corus in a press release.

The new Cartoon Network will deliver flagship shows like Total DramaRama and classic Teletoon programming, alongside new series produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Corus’ own Nelvana Studios.

“Staying true to our loyal fans across generations has been our top priority as we reimagine the future of our kids’ networks,” said Jennifer Abrams, SVP programming and multiplatform at Corus Entertainment, in a statement.

According to Corus, the new Boomerang channel will sport a fresh look, and present funny, timeless and uplifting entertainment for kids and their families to enjoy.

A few shows coming to Boomerang Canada include Tom & Jerry in New York, The Powerpuff Girls, Jellystone, Total Drama Island, Scooby Doo and Guess Who, and more.

Check out these Tweets from Canadians bidding farewell to their favourite childhood TV channel:

Image credit: @CCNCartoonNews

Source: Corus Entertainment

