Teletoon to rebrand as Cartoon Network starting next month

Canada’s most popular children’s cartoon channel, Teletoon, will be rebranded as Cartoon Network, starting March 27th.

The channel, which is a subsidiary of Corus Entertainment, launched 25 years ago in October 1997. Since then, it has aired original cartoon programs, while also playing TV shows from its sister channel Cartoon Network.

Teletoon is set to be rebranded as Cartoon Network in Canada, while the current Cartoon Network channel is being rebranded as Boomerang to avoid confusion.

“Debuting in the Canadian market for the first time, but bringing with it scores of fans worldwide, the Boomerang brand stands for the best in retro content, classic animation series and foundational kids programming,” writes Corus in a press release.

Teletoon will be rebranded as Cartoon Network in Canada March 27th, while current Cartoon Network Canada will be rebranded as Boomerang. pic.twitter.com/GF29pReRTG — Cartoon News Network (@CCNCartoonNews) February 21, 2023

The new Cartoon Network will deliver flagship shows like Total DramaRama and classic Teletoon programming, alongside new series produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Corus’ own Nelvana Studios.

“Staying true to our loyal fans across generations has been our top priority as we reimagine the future of our kids’ networks,” said Jennifer Abrams, SVP programming and multiplatform at Corus Entertainment, in a statement.

RIP to an all time 🇨🇦 TV brand: TELETOON Corus will rebrand the channel to "Cartoon Network" starting March 27th pic.twitter.com/F0ngfobwgI — Adam Seaborn (@AHBSeaborn) February 21, 2023

According to Corus, the new Boomerang channel will sport a fresh look, and present funny, timeless and uplifting entertainment for kids and their families to enjoy.

A few shows coming to Boomerang Canada include Tom & Jerry in New York, The Powerpuff Girls, Jellystone, Total Drama Island, Scooby Doo and Guess Who, and more.

Check out these Tweets from Canadians bidding farewell to their favourite childhood TV channel:

Teletoon is ending & its important to remind you of the time they aired this bumper pic.twitter.com/bF6T1mrm7R — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) February 22, 2023

Teletoon was more than just the Canadian equivalent of CN, however. In addition to having its own lineup of original programming, Teletoon licensed cartoons from around the world—showcasing the diversity of the medium. It sucks to see it end like this, but it won't be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/gCVC63ZEyV — Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) February 22, 2023

Man this makes me sad, so many good memories of Teletoon when i was growing up. Cybersix, Redwall, Clone High, even the Donkey Kong Country show they made, all good memories. https://t.co/ADFYw8kJx3 — Maaku (ENVtuber) (@MaakuOtaku) February 22, 2023

Image credit: @CCNCartoonNews

Source: Corus Entertainment