Ryan Reynolds partners with Terry Fox Foundation on special charity shirt

The Terry Fox Foundation has teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for its latest annual limited-edition shirt.

Designed by adidas in partnership with Reynolds and the Fox family, the shirt is adorned with messages from some of the people who have been inspired by Fox over the years. “Dear Terry” and “Chez Terry” are written in different fonts on the front, while the rear features actual letters and images sent to Fox and his family.

While the shirt doesn’t officially launch until April 12th (the day Fox launched his iconic Marathon of Hope), the Terry Fox Foundation has opened up pre-orders now due to significant demand. In the first 24 hours alone, the organization received more than 5,373 shirt orders — one for each kilometre that Fox ran.

The shirt comes in three variants: $25 (short sleeve), $35 (long sleeve), and $40 (performance tee). A $20 children’s t-shirt is also available. You can order the shirts exclusively from shop.terryfox.org.

Happy to be involved with the #DearTerry initiative for @TerryFoxCanada. I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person. Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death. ❤️ 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1EM2hD0w6R — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 18, 2023

"I've been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can't think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person. Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death."

In addition to the launch of the shirt, April 12th will also mark the first day that Canadians can register to join and fundraise for the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run in support of cancer research. The actual run will take place on September 17th, 2023.

Of course, there are other ways to support the charity beyond the shirt or taking part in the run. You can learn more about those here. To date, the organization has raised more than $850 million for cancer research.

Image credit: Terry Fox Foundation

Source: The Terry Fox Foundation