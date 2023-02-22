Refurbished 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro lands in Apple’s refurbished store

The 5th-gen Apple iPad Pro with the M1 chipset and Wi-Fi configuration is now available at a discounted price at Apple’s online refurbished store.

It’s worth noting that the M1 iPad is available in Wi-Fi configuration only, and in the 12.9-inches size only.

Check out the offers below:

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB — Space Grey (5th Generation): $1,189 (regularly $1,399)

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB — Space Grey (5th Generation): $1,299 (regularly $1,529)

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB — Space Grey (5th Generation): $1,509 (regularly $1,779)

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB — Silver (5th Generation): $1,509 (regularly $1,779)

The 1TB and 2TB versions of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are listed on the website as well, but they are currently out of stock.

If you want to learn more about the 2021-released iPad Pro, click here for an in-depth review. Alternatively, compare the 2021 iPad Pro with its predecessors here.

Source: Apple Via: iPhoneinCanada