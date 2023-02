New on Netflix Canada: March 2023

In March 2023, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries, including Murder Mystery: Season 2, You: Season 4 Part 2, Shadow and Bone: Season 2 and season 7 of Riverdale.

Coming Soon

Agent Elvis — Netflix Series

Furies — Netflix Film

I Am Georgina: Season 2 — Netflix Series

March 1st

Cheat — Netflix Series

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me — Netflix Film

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fakes: Season 1

Gran Torino

Hunt

The Intern

Léon: The Professional

Little Angel: Volume 2

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Omertà

Promising Young Woman

Sense and Sensibility

Stepmom

Stepmom The Threesome

When We Were Boys

March 2nd

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Karate Sheep — Netflix Family

Masameer County: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — Netflix Documentary

Sex/Life: Season 2 —Netflix Series

Space Jam: A New Legacy

March 3rd

Love at First Kiss — Netflix Film

Next in Fashion: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Split the Root

March 4th

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage — Netflix Comedy

Divorce Attorney Shin — Netflix Series

March 6th

Ridley Jones: Season 5 — Netflix Family

March 7th

Good Will Hunting

March 8th

Faraway — Netflix Film

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — Netflix Documentary

Scream

March 9th

You: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series

March 10th

The Glory Part 2 — Netflix Series

Have a nice day! — Netflix Film

Luther: The Fallen Sun — Netflix Film

Outlast — Netflix Series

Rana Naidu — Netflix

March 14th

17 Again

Ariyoshi Assists — Netflix Series

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazlzle — Netflix Comedy

March 15th

Adrift

File 13

I, Tonya

The Law of the Jungle — Netflix Series

Mommy

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Splice

March 16th

Interstellar

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Still Time — Netflix Film

March 17th

Dance 100 — Netflix Series

In His Shadow — Netflix Film

Maestro in Blue — Netflix Series

The Magician’s Elephant — Netflix Film

Noise — Netflix Film

Sky High: The Series — Netflix Series

March 20th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — Netflix Family

March 21st

We Lost our Human — Netflix Family

March 22nd

Invisible City: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Jackass Forever

The Kingdom: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Waco: American Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary

March 23rd

Johnny — Netflix Film

The Night Agent — Netflix Series

The Suicide Squad

March 24th

Atomic Blonde

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

March 27th

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

March 28th

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP — Netflix Comedy

March 29th

Emergency: NYC — Netflix Documentary

Unseen — Netflix Series

Wellmania — Netflix Series

March 30th

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold — Netflix Documentary

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — Netflix Series

Pulp Fiction

Riverdale: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Unstable — Netflix Series

March 31st

Copycat Killer

Kill Boksoon — Netflix Film

Love is Blind: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Murder Mystery 2 — Netflix Film

