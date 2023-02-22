Get ready to pay more for Apple’s battery replacement service

One week from now, Apple will start charging Canadians extra for out-of-warranty iPhone, MacBook, and iPad battery replacements.

“The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $30 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” reads Apple’s support page.

On the other hand, the repair page for MacBooks reads that “The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $50 for all MacBook Air models and by $80 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models except for MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023).”

Similarly, battery replacement cost for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th-gen and prior), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen and prior), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad mini (6th-gen and prior), and iPad Air (5th-gen and prior) will rise by $36. The current cost is an estimated $129 for these models.

If you have an iPhone, MacBook or iPad that’s out of warranty and needs a new lease on life, you should get the battery replaced within the next week.

It’s worth noting that your iPhone is eligible for a battery replacement at no additional cost if you have AppleCare+ and your device’s battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity.

To get your device’s battery replaced, either make an appointment at an Apple Authorized Service Provider or visit an Apple Store.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Apple