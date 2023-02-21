What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late February, early March 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

This latest batch of new Game Pass titles covers the rest of February and bleeds into March. The highlight is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new action-RPG from Team Ninja (Nioh).

Merge & Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 28th

Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 28th

F1 22 (Console and PC) EA Play — March 2nd

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 3rd

Additionally, the New Zealand update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which is included with Game Pass, is coming February 23rd.

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on February 28th:

Alien: Isolation (Console and PC)

Crown Trick (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC)

Madden NFL 21 (Console and PC) EA Play

Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC)

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Image credit: Koei Tecmo

Source: Xbox