Select Air Canada passengers can skip usual boarding process under digital ID pilot program

Air Canada has launched a new pilot project allowing select travellers to board flights and use services with digital credentials.

Travellers headed to Winnipeg on select flights from Vancouver International Airport and eligible customers at the Air Canada Café at Toronto Pearson International Airport can use facial recognition technology to confirm their identification.

Craig Landry, Air Canada’s executive vice-president, said the program is voluntary.

“We are very excited to now take a leadership position in Canada and test digital identification using facial recognition technology to validate customer identification quickly, securely and accurately at select airport touchpoints,” Landry said in a press release.

Eligible customers will receive an invitation to use digital identification before they arrive at the airport. Air Canada is the first airline in Canada to utilize the feature with federal approval.

“This project has great potential in making gate boarding easier and faster for Canadian passengers, while maintaining strong safety measures,” Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, said.

Image credit: Air Canada

Source: Air Canada