PlayStation’s next State of Play is slated for February 23

After two months, we have our first PlayStation State of Play for 2023 on February 23rd.

This showcase will look at five PS VR2 games that are set to arrive later this year, as well as anticipated games from third-party partners.

Additionally, we’ll get 15 minutes of all-new gameplay and updates on Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The PlayStation State of Play begins this Thursday at 4pm ET and 1pm PT on Twitch and YouTube.

Unfortunately, we won’t see Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, considering its focus on third-party titles. However, I’m hoping we see more from Neowiz’s Lies of P.

Image credit: Rocksteady

Source: PlayStation