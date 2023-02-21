fbpx
The next Pokémon Presents takes place on February 27

Hopefully, we'll catch a glimpse of cool upcoming games or DLC

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 21, 20234:35 PM EST
On Pokémon Day, February 27th, the day that the first Pokémon game launched in 1996 in Japan, The Pokémon Company has a surprise in stor for fans of the series.

A 20-minute Pokémon Presents is scheduled for 9am ET/6am PT to celebrate the series’ anniversary.

It’s unclear what the Pokémon Company will reveal that day, but rumours indicate the developer is working on a DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so it’s possible we’ll learn more about that.

While unlikely, I wish the Pokémon Company unveiled a Let’s Go-style game based on Pokémon Gold and Silver or even a Pokémon Coloseum remake.

Source: Pokémon Company

