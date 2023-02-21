The next Pokémon Presents takes place on February 27

On Pokémon Day, February 27th, the day that the first Pokémon game launched in 1996 in Japan, The Pokémon Company has a surprise in stor for fans of the series.

A 20-minute Pokémon Presents is scheduled for 9am ET/6am PT to celebrate the series’ anniversary.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩 Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉 📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

It’s unclear what the Pokémon Company will reveal that day, but rumours indicate the developer is working on a DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so it’s possible we’ll learn more about that.

While unlikely, I wish the Pokémon Company unveiled a Let’s Go-style game based on Pokémon Gold and Silver or even a Pokémon Coloseum remake.

Source: Pokémon Company