Cogeco acquires internet service provider Oxio

Oxio is no longer an independent service provider (ISP).

The company will now run under telecom company Cogeco. The company announced the transaction in a press release on February 21st, stating that Oxio will continue to operate independently.

It’s unclear how much Cogeco paid to acquire Oxio.

“With the acquisition of oxio, Cogeco Connexion will now have a second brand to serve the telecommunications needs of Canadians,” Cogeco’s president, Frédéric Perron, said.

Oxio stood out from the rest, promising customer no “teleco bullshit” under its brand. While Cogeco promises that the company will “operate independently and serve its customers using its brand,” only time will tell if that will actually be the case.

Oxio isn’t the only ISP to be acquired by a major player. Telus added Altima and Start.ca to its banner, and Bell added Distributel and EBOX.

Source: Cogeco