How to stream The Weeknd’s Live at SoFi Stadium concert in Canada

Earlier this month, Canadian artist The Weeknd revealed the first look at his upcoming concert event, The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium, is set to launch on February 25th. Available as part of an HBO broadcast, here’s how you can stream the concert event in Canada.

Following the premiere of his new live video for Die For You, The Weeknd announced his Live at SoFi Stadium concert event. Filmed in November 2022, The Weeknd filmed his performance as part of an HBO live special and is now ready to release it to the world.

“Experience the sold-out show like never before,” the description reads on the official trailer.

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium was filmed in L.A. at the SoFi Stadium as part of the concluding stops on the Scarborough-born artist’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The special appears to be in some way a means to make it up to his fans. In September, The Weeknd was forced to cancel his second show in L.A. after losing his voice. Weeks later, the artist continued his tour but returned to SoFi Stadium on November 26th and 27th.

While the special is being broadcasted on HBO Max in the U.S. and other eligible regions, it’s available via Crave in Canada. The concert special is said to be roughly 95 minutes in length. The Weeknd serves as one of the many executive producers on the project.

Crave is available in Canada, starting at $9.99 per month.

Image: HBO

Source: Billboard