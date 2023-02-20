Meta begins rolling out Twitter-like paid verification

Meta is introducing its own paid verification system, similar to Twitter. Across Facebook and Instagram, users will soon be able to purchase their own blue verification checkmark.

Following months of Twitter’s paid verification debacle, Meta is now following suit. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed its Meta Verified service. Meta will begin rolling out the service in Australia and New Zealand this week, with other countries to soon follow.

Like Twitter, Meta will be launching a platform-specific monthly subscription. On the web, users will be able to purchase a monthly subscription for $11.99 USD (roughly $16.13 CAD). However, to combat Apple and Google’s in-app purchase tax, Meta Verified will be available for $14.99 USD (around $20.17) each month on iOS and Android. In order to purchase a blue verification checkmark, users must be 18 years of age, provide government ID and “meet minimum activity requirements.”

The company claims that with its Meta Verified subscription, users will receive more protection from impersonation. The blue verification checkmark has historically been used to protect the identity of government officials, celebrities, journalists, and content creators. In addition, Meta states subscribers will have “access to a real person for common account issues.” Other perks include increased visibility as well as “exclusive features.”

In December of last year, Twitter launched its revamped Twitter Blue subscription, which includes paid verification. The service is available for $10 CAD/month on the web and $15/month CAD on iOS and Android.

Following Musk’s ownership of Twitter, which cost $44 billion, he began looking at new avenues of monetization. Musk is bullish in believing that the paid checkmark is “the great leveler” the platform needs. It appears as though he’s opened Pandora’s Box as other platforms are following in Twitter’s footsteps.

Musk claims those with a legacy blue checkmark will lose verification status shortly unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue. Unlike Twitter, Meta states, “As we test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.”

Source: Meta