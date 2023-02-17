Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is now available in Canada. The handsets include the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, with the phones coming at similar pricing to last year, if not better.

They are available through Samsung directly, as well as through carriers and other retailers. The S23 series comes in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Cream,’ and ‘Lavender,’ while the smartphone is available in ‘Lime,’ ‘Graphite,’ ‘Red’ and ‘Sky Blue’ colourways exclusively on Samsung’s website.

Here’s the pricing in Canada for all three devices at the company’s Samsung store:

You can also buy the devices from carriers like Telus, Bell, Rogers, Fido, Koodo, Virgin Plus and many more.

The high-end smartphone features a 200-megapixel primary camera as its highlight feature. I tested the new camera out, and you can learn more about it in my S23 Ultra review.

