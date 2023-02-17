iPhone 15 Pro renders show off thinner bezels, deeper camera bump and USB-C port

Along with the recent leak of the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max’s reported USB-C port, an in-depth look at what could be the smartphone’s overall design has appeared.

Renders created by freelance 3D artist Ian Zelbo that were first published on 9to5Mac show off the iPhone 15 Pro’s and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s slightly thinner bezels, subtly curved display edges and a USB-C port. On the other hand, the renders don’t feature Power or Volume buttons, so it’s unclear if the designs back up recent rumours regarding the iPhone 15 Pro switching to buttons that don’t actually move.

According to 9to5Mac and Zelbo, these “early CAD drawings are based on information sourced from Apple’s parts suppliers. With this in mind, it’s important to point out that the phone’s design could change before its expected September reveal.

Previous iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max rumours indicate that the smartphones will still be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants, respectively, and that they’ll feature a new A17 Bionic chipset alongside an upgrade to 8GB of RAM and, of course, the switch to USB-C following the EU’s mandate surrounding the port.

Image credit: 9to5Mac, @ianzelbo

Source: 9to5Mac