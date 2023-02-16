Tesla to deliver update to fix Full Self-Driving bug

A new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software issue is causing Tesla to recall over 362,000 vehicles in the United States.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the FSD bug “may” cause Tesla vehicles to crash. The NHTSA added that FSD allows Teslas to “exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash.” The vehicle could drive straight through an intersection while in a turn-only and enter an intersection with a stop sign without coming to a complete stop.

Tesla is expected to release a free over-the-air (OTA) update to fix the issue. Tesla said is not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue, as reported by Reuters.

Vehicles affected are 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with FSD Beta software or pending installation. “The feature could potentially infringe upon local traffic laws or customs while executing certain driving maneuvers,” NHTSA said.

This isn’t the first time Tesla has recalled vehicles with FSD Beta software. Last year, the automaker recalled almost 54,000 US vehicles due to FSD Beta software that could cause “rolling stops,” posing a safety risk. A CPU-related heating issue caused over 130,000 Tesla to be recalled, while a Boombox feature caused over 578,607 Teslas to be recalled in February last year.

It’s worth noting that the recall seems to be limited to U.S. Tesla owners. However, considering that FSD Beta is now available in Canada, it might be that Canadians are affected too. Tesla and NHTSA also emphasize that the FSD’s advanced driving features do not make the cars autonomous, and drivers must remain attentive at all times.

Source: Reuters