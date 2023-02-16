Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra astrophotography mode shows map of stars

Samsung’s new S23 Ultra can take great pictures in low light, but it also can take pictures of the stars.

In the Expert RAW app, Samsung’s astrophotography mode can take gorgeous photos of the moon and project star maps.

Samsung's astrophotography mode in Expert RAW projects a starmap onto the sky with up to a 10 minute timer for photos That's the coolest one I've seen yet pic.twitter.com/ZAy7h3Uikb — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 16, 2023

According to 9to5Google’s Max Weinbach, the S23 Ultra can also project star maps onto the sky and take up to a 10-minute timer for pictures.

This is a pretty cool feature, but not one I could try out in downtown Toronto. The phone features a 200-megapixel primary camera that can take pictures better in the dark due to the sensor’s large pixel sizes.

