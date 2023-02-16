PlayStation’s ‘Festival of Play’ offers digital collectibles, double discounts and more

PlayStation has announced its ‘Festival of Play’ sale starting now through February 24th. PlayStation Plus members can find a range of activities, including double discounts, digital collectibles, tournaments to join and more.

On February 15th, God of War Ragnarök is heading to PlayStation Plus Premium’s game trial section with a three-hour section. If you try it out, your trophies and saved progress from this trial can carry if you purchase the full game.

The PlayStation Stars loyalty program also has unique digital collectibles for the festival’s duration:

PlayStation Plus members will receive a “Festival of Play Party Favor” digital collectible for checking into the ‘A Gift from PlayStation Plus’ campaign and playing any game.

With Horizon Forbidden West joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog starting on February 21, you can get “A Gift from the Past” digital collectible by checking into the “Welcome to the Forbidden West” campaign and earning the following trophies. This campaign is only available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members who have yet to earn these trophies.

“Save the Daunt”

“Attend the Embassy”

“Obtain 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground”

“Used Dyed Flowers”

“First Rebel Camp Completed”

“First Tall Neck Overwritten”

The double discount sale is running now, offering games like Gotham Knights, The Last of Us Part II, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more.

You can enter to win a Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar HT-A5000 and Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-cancelling headphones until February 24th. You can enter the contest here.

PlayStation Tournaments are happening during this timeframe FIFA 23, NBA 2K23, and Guilty Gear.