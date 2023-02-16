New on Disney+ Canada: March 2023

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ Canada in March 2023.

Newsworthy releases for the month include season three of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, new Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 episodes, and Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman.

See below for the full list:

March 1st

Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)

Wild Crime S2 (All Episodes Available)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)

Still Missing Morgan S1 (All Episodes Available)

Virgin: The Series S1 (All Episodes Available)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

March 3rd

Finding Michael (documentary)

Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas

Yilbasi Gecesi (New Year’s Eve)

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong

March 4th

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 5th

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

March 6th

History of the World Part II (series)

March 7th

How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)

History of the World Part II (New Episodes)

March 8th

Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)

History of the World Part II (New Episodes)

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game S1 (All Episodes Available)

El Grito De Las Mariposas (The Cry of the Butterflies) S1 (All Episodes Available)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

MPower (series)

March 9th

History of the World Part II (New Episodes)

March 10th

Chang Can Dunk (film)

Killer Under the Bed

UnPrisoned S1 (All Episodes Available)

Bursa Bulbulu (The Nightingale of Bursa)

March 11th

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 12th

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

March 14th

How I Met Your Father (New Episode)

March 15th

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts S2

Call It Love S1 (New Episode)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)

My Family S1 (New Episode)

Wedding Agreement the Series S1 (All Episodes Available)

Where is Private Dulaney? S1 (All Episodes Available)

Doogie Howser, M.D. S1- 4 (All Episodes Available)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

March 17th

Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman (documentary)

Boston Strangler (film)

March 18th

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 19th

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

March 21st

How I Met Your Father (New Episode)

March 22nd

Grown-ish S5 (All Episodes Available)

Call It Love S1 (New Episode)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)

Big Bet S2 (New Episode)

My Family S1 (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

Car SOS S8-10 (All Episodes Available)

March 24th

Up Here (series)

Flint

March 25th

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 26th

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

March 28th

How I Met Your Father (New Episode)

The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episodes)

March 29th

Chibiverse

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals S2 (All Episodes Available)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)

Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)

My Family S1 (New Episode)

O Rei Da TV (The King of TV) S1-2 (All Episodes Available)

March 30th

Rap Caviar Presents S1 (All Episodes Available)

March 31st

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: S2

Prom Pact

Rye Lane

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. Check out the movies and shows added to Disney+ in February 2023 here.

Image credit: Star Wars