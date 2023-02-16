fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: March 2023

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season three starts streaming March 1

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Feb 16, 20235:12 PM EST
Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are hitting Disney+ Canada in March 2023.

Newsworthy releases for the month include season three of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, new Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 episodes, and Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman.

See below for the full list:

March 1st

  • Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
  • Wild Crime S2 (All Episodes Available)
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
  • Still Missing Morgan S1 (All Episodes Available)
  • Virgin: The Series S1 (All Episodes Available)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

March 3rd

  • Finding Michael (documentary)
  • Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas
  • Yilbasi Gecesi (New Year’s Eve)
  • Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong

March 4th

  • Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 5th

  • Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
  • The Great North S3 (New Episode)

March 6th

  • History of the World Part II (series)

March 7th

  • How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)
  • History of the World Part II (New Episodes)

March 8th

  • Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
  • History of the World Part II (New Episodes)
  • Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game S1 (All Episodes Available)
  • El Grito De Las Mariposas (The Cry of the Butterflies) S1 (All Episodes Available)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
  • MPower (series)

March 9th

  • History of the World Part II (New Episodes)

March 10th

  • Chang Can Dunk (film)
  • Killer Under the Bed
  • UnPrisoned S1 (All Episodes Available)
  • Bursa Bulbulu (The Nightingale of Bursa)

March 11th

  • Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 12th

  • Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
  • Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
  • The Great North S3 (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

March 14th

  • How I Met Your Father (New Episode)

March 15th

  • Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts S2
  • Call It Love S1 (New Episode)
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
  • My Family S1 (New Episode)
  • Wedding Agreement the Series S1 (All Episodes Available)
  • Where is Private Dulaney? S1 (All Episodes Available)
  • Doogie Howser, M.D. S1- 4 (All Episodes Available)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)

March 17th

  • Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman (documentary)
  • Boston Strangler (film)

March 18th

Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 19th

  • Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
  • The Great North S3 (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

March 21st

  • How I Met Your Father (New Episode)

March 22nd

  • Grown-ish S5 (All Episodes Available)
  • Call It Love S1 (New Episode)
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
  • Big Bet S2 (New Episode)
  • My Family S1 (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
  • Car SOS S8-10 (All Episodes Available)

March 24th

  • Up Here (series)
  • Flint

March 25th

  • Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)

March 26th

  • Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
  • The Great North S3 (New Episode)
  • Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

March 28th

  • How I Met Your Father (New Episode)
  • The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episodes)

March 29th

  • Chibiverse
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals S2 (All Episodes Available)
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
  • Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
  • My Family S1 (New Episode)
  • O Rei Da TV (The King of TV) S1-2 (All Episodes Available)

March 30th

  • Rap Caviar Presents S1 (All Episodes Available)

March 31st

  • Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: S2
  • Prom Pact
  • Rye Lane

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. Check out the movies and shows added to Disney+ in February 2023 here.

Image credit: Star Wars

