Anker recalls 535 Power Banks after overheating defect

Anker has issued a recall for its 535 Power Banks after a defect was discovered that could result in the device overheating, which could potentially cause a fire. The notice indicates that a small amount of Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) batteries, model A1366 are affected.

Anker says it is working closely with local government agencies to ensure a safe recall process. The company urges all customers with the Anker 535 Power Bank A1366 to follow the steps.

If you own the device, stop using it, store it in a safe location, don’t throw it in the trash, and dispose of it at a facility that accepts Lithium batteries.

You can click here to initiate a refund for your 535 Power Bank.

Image Credit: Anker

Source: Anker