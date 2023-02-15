Virgin Plus still offering $10/mo Lunar New Year discount

Last week, MobileSyrup detailed Koodo’s plan to remove its $10/mo Lunar New Year discount on February 14th. Now that the 14th is behind us, Koodo has dropped the discount. So has Rogers flanker brand Fido, though Bell’s Virgin Plus still offers the discount, for now.

Fido’s website has removed the Lunar New Year discount from the plan page and the listed plans no longer show the discount. As a refresher, customers could save $10/mo for 12 months with the Lunar New Year deal. It appears Fido removed the offer at the same time as Koodo.

Meanwhile, Virgin Plus still lists the $10/mo discount on its website. Virgin says the deal is a “limited time offer” but there’s no end date listed. It’s not clear how long the discount will stick around.

The deal is available on the following plans:

$55/mo 8GB ($45 after discount)

$60/mo 10GB ($50 after discount)

$65/mo 15GB ($55 after discount)

If you want to take advantage of the Lunar New Year deal, you’ll want to move fast.