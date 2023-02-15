Stranger Things: The Experience is coming to Toronto

Love Stranger Things?

Well if you’re in Toronto, you’ll soon get the opportunity to dive into a special experience of your own.

Netflix and Fever are bringing Stranger Things: The Experience to Toronto on March 31st. Ticket holders will have the chance to star in their own episode and explore an 80’s-themed Mix-Tape medley.

Vistors can also volunteer as a test subject in Hawkins Lab where they can interact with their favourite characters and experience special effects.

Toronto, do you feel a chill in the air? He likes it cold 💥

A rift is opening in your city very soon! Live your very own Hawkins adventure at the #StrangerThingsExperience

Join the Waitlist 👉 https://t.co/N9WGg7zpGq#StrangerThings #Netflix #Fever — Stranger Things: The Experience (@STExperience_) February 15, 2023

Tickets start at $49 and will go on sale February 21st at 11am. You can join the waitlist here to make sure you don’t miss out.

Image credit: Stranger Things: The Experience