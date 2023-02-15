Win a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Telus

We’re offering Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra in a new giveaway in partnership with Telus. The carrier’s award-winning 5G network offers ultrafast speeds and increased reliability coast-to-coast.

The offer includes the 256GB S23 Ultra in ‘Green.’ When customers get the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra with Telus, they join a 5G network that gives back to vulnerable Canadians through programs like ‘Mobility for Good.’

This contest ends on March 13th.

In our hands-on with the S23 Ultra, we noted that the highlight of the device is the handset’s 200-megapixel primary sensor, which utilizes pixel binning of 16 pixels together to create a larger 12-megapixel image.

MobileSyrup’s contests do not influence our editorial coverage.