Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2023

PlayStation has revealed what’s coming to its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships in February.

Extra

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS4/PS5)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)

I am Setsuna (PS4)

Lost Sphear (PS4)

Oninaki (PS4)

Outriders (PS4/PS5)

The Quarry (PS4/PS5)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS4)

Scarlet Nexus (PS4/PS5)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Extra starts at $17.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks.

Premium

Destroy All Humans! (PS4)

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)

The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)

Wild Arms 2 (PS1)

PlayStation Plus Premium starts at $21.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential and Extra perks.

All of these games will join the Extra and Premium catalogues on February 21st. A round-up of this month’s free Essential games can be found here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation