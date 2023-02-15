Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2023

PlayStation has revealed what’s coming to its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships in February.
Extra
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)
- Borderlands 3 (PS4/PS5)
- Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)
- The Forgotten City (PS4/PS5)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)
- I am Setsuna (PS4)
- Lost Sphear (PS4)
- Oninaki (PS4)
- Outriders (PS4/PS5)
- The Quarry (PS4/PS5)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS4)
- Scarlet Nexus (PS4/PS5)
- Tekken 7 (PS4)
PlayStation Plus Extra starts at $17.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential perks.
Premium
- Destroy All Humans! (PS4)
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1)
- The Legend of Dragoon (PS1)
- Wild Arms 2 (PS1)
PlayStation Plus Premium starts at $21.99/month and includes all of the PS Plus Essential and Extra perks.
All of these games will join the Extra and Premium catalogues on February 21st. A round-up of this month’s free Essential games can be found here.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation