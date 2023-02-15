Here’s everything new on Pluto TV in February 2023

PlutoTV is a Los Angeles, California-based streaming service that launched in Canada on December 1st, 2022.

It’s free to use/watch, and as a tradeoff includes ads. The service is available now at and via the PlutoTV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

Check out what’s new on Pluto TV in February 2023 below:

Shades of Black (New Channel): Available to stream beginning February 17th

Black History Month: Various channels streaming now

OUTtv Proud (New Channel): Streaming now

I Love Lucy (New Channel): Streaming now

Weekend Cartoons – Kid Takeover!: Streaming now

HauntTV: Streaming now

Crimetime: Streaming now

HistoryTime: Streaming now

Homeful: Streaming now

Family Day Features

Pluto TV Classic TV Families (New Channel): Available to stream beginning February 20th

Nonstop Chop (Family Day Special)

Pluto TV Comedy Movies (Family Day Special)

Image credit: Pluto TV