Google Home app can now control your Xbox

Microsoft is now rolling out an Xbox update that lets users control the console from within the Google Home app.

The Google Home app remote control typically only works with Android TVs and Google TV-powered devices, but now it’ll let users turn off or on their Xbox, navigate back, go home and turn the volume up and down. Further, you’ll find a navigational touchpad and standard media controls that include play/pause and skip/previous at the bottom. You’ll also get a directional navigation touchpad and standard media controls with a play/pause and skip/previous at the bottom.

There’s also a mute/unmute option alongside a “record game clip” button.

You’ll need to refresh your devices if your Xbox appears in the Google Home app. Although, you’ll need to update your Xbox to OS version 10.0.22621.3446 (xb_flt_2302ni.230208-1530).

Source: 9to5Google