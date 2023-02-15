Freedom Mobile kills its $15/mo 500MB plan

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile appears to have removed one of its lower-cost ‘Freedom’ Starter plans.

An update to Freedom Mobile’s website spotted by MobileSyrup saw the removal of the provider’s $15/mo 500MB plan. The plan included 250MB of LTE data on the Freedom network along with a bonus 250MB for 500MB total monthly data.

Additionally, the plan included unlimited Canada-wide calling and incoming calls, unlimited global text, picture and video messaging, and Voicemail+.

When customers leave the Freedom network and use ‘Freedom Nationwide’ on a partner network, the plan includes 100 minutes of calls to Canada, unlimited incoming calls, and unlimited texting.

The removal of the plan leaves customers with fewer low-cost options. Freedom’s plans now start at $25/mo for a ‘Freedom’ plan and $40/mo for a ‘Big Gig Unlimited’ plan. On the prepaid side, Freedom’s cheapest plan is $19/mo.