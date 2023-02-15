Where to watch Degrassi: The Next Generation for free in Canada

One of the most iconic pieces of Canadian media is, without a doubt, Degrassi.

Created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood in 1979, the Toronto-set teen drama franchise has told a slew of coming-of-age stories and addressed all kinds of social issues. To date, there have been five main series, on top of tie-in movies and other media.

Since nostalgia is all the rage nowadays, and Warner Bros. recently shelved a planned Degrassi HBO Max reboot, we thought it would be good to look back on The Next Generation.

After all, it’s perhaps the most notable entry in the long-running Degrassi saga. Besides being the show that helped kickstart Toronto rapper Drake’s career, it was frequently the most-watched domestic drama series in Canada while gaining popularity internationally.

Thankfully, it’s very easy for Canadians to watch the show — you can do so for free on Pluto TV. If you’re unfamiliar, the Paramount-owned service is a free, ad-supported television (FAST) channel. In other words, you can simply visit the Pluto TV website or app on Android, iOS and supported smart TVs and navigate a guide like you would on a cable box to watch whatever you want. You don’t need to pay or even sign up for an account — the only catch is ads will run like they would on standard TV.

On Pluto TV, there’s a dedicated channel just for Degrassi: The Next Generation. This means you can either watch whichever episode is playing “live” or select your desired episode in the “on-demand” section. All 14 seasons of the beloved series are available.

If you want more Degrassi, Prime Video is also streaming all three seasons of Junior High (the second series) and all four seasons of Next Class (the fifth and most recent series). However, you’ll need a $9.99/month Family TV channel add-on in addition to a Prime membership.

Which Degrassi series is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: WildBrain