Apple AirPods Max, 2nd and 3rd-Gen AirPods are up to 18 percent off today

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Feb 15, 20236:51 AM EST
Check out these solid deals on Apple wireless headsets and earbuds. Both the Airpods Max and 2nd and 3rd-gen AirPods are on sale for up to 18 percent off:

Source: Amazon Canada

