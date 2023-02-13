The Last of Us Part 1 is 29 percent off right now

With the hype surrounding Naughty Dog’s Last of Us at an all-time high thanks to the adaptation airing on Crave in Canada and on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S., it’s not surprising that Sony has discounted The Last of Us Part 1.

The September 2022-released title is currently available for $63.89 on the PlayStation Store, marking a $26 or 29 percent discount from its original $89.99 price tag. The digital deluxe edition of the title is discounted by 25 percent too.

At other retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop, the title is still listed for its full retail price.

The Last of Us part 1 is a PS5 exclusive, though it is available to pre-purchase on Steam for a discounted price of $69.99. The game releases on PC on March 28th. It’s worth noting that the title plays nearly identically to the original 2013 PS3 action-adventure title, just with improved graphics. A comparison between the original game and the remake can be seen below:

Elsewhere, Toronto’s own Lamar Johnson has a major role in the new The Last of Us episode.

Image credit: PlayStation Store

Source: PlayStation Store